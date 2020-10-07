Tax experts oppose Treasury proposal to limit emigrants’ access to retirement funds
In terms of the proposal, emigrants will only be able to make a lump sum withdrawal from such savings at least three years after leaving SA
07 October 2020 - 18:23
Tax professionals are united in their opposition to a National Treasury proposal to restrict access by emigrants to lump sum benefits from their retirement savings.
In terms of the proposal in the draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, emigrants will only be able to make a withdrawal when a retirement fund member has ceased to be an SA tax resident and has remained so for a consecutive period of at least three years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now