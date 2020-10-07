National Tax experts oppose Treasury proposal to limit emigrants’ access to retirement funds In terms of the proposal, emigrants will only be able to make a lump sum withdrawal from such savings at least three years after leaving SA BL PREMIUM

Tax professionals are united in their opposition to a National Treasury proposal to restrict access by emigrants to lump sum benefits from their retirement savings.

In terms of the proposal in the draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, emigrants will only be able to make a withdrawal when a retirement fund member has ceased to be an SA tax resident and has remained so for a consecutive period of at least three years.