Post Office CEO remains suspended despite arbitration award
Board says there was good reason for its action and it is consulting its legal team
07 October 2020 - 18:55
The SA Post Office says acting CEO Lindiwe Kwele will remain on suspension despite her winning an arbitration award last week.
She was suspended in December just four months into her acting CEO role after the board received a whistle-blower’s report alleging conflicts of interest and irregular extensions of contracts.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now