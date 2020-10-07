National EFF’s pursuit of funding statements a political move, says CR17 committee BL PREMIUM

The EFF’s decision to go to court to force the disclosure of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 bank statements is driven by “narrow” political agendas rather than genuine public interest, allies of the president say.

Ramaphosa’s special adviser, Bejani Chauke, is one of five members of the CR17 fundraising committee who are applying to intervene in the EFF’s high court application to “unseal” bank statements linked to the president’s successful campaign for leadership of the ANC.