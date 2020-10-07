EFF’s pursuit of funding statements a political move, says CR17 committee
07 October 2020 - 21:34
The EFF’s decision to go to court to force the disclosure of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 bank statements is driven by “narrow” political agendas rather than genuine public interest, allies of the president say.
Ramaphosa’s special adviser, Bejani Chauke, is one of five members of the CR17 fundraising committee who are applying to intervene in the EFF’s high court application to “unseal” bank statements linked to the president’s successful campaign for leadership of the ANC.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now