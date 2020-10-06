National

News Leader

WATCH: Land redistribution back on the agenda

Bulelwa Mabasa, director and head of land reform restitution and tenure practice at Werksmans Attorneys, talks about SA's land reform process

06 October 2020 - 07:20 Business Day TV
Picture: John Fedele
Picture: John Fedele

SA’s land reform process is taking shape. The government is availing 700,000ha of underutilised or vacant state land, to assist black emerging farmers. The move, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, is vital to not only addressing historical injustices but also to safeguarding food security.

Business Day TV spoke to Bulelwa Mabasa, director and head of land reform restitution and tenure practice at Werksmans Attorneys, for her perspective on the matter.

Subdivision of agricultural properties could assist land reform programme

Passing the Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill could help disenfranchised communities access property
Opinion
17 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Eyes fixed on the outcome of ANC lekgotla

In parliament, the select committee on finance will discuss the Land Bank
Politics
1 day ago

Hefty push to redistribute land to black farmers

Thoko Didiza unveils plan to lease 700,000ha with options to buy
National
4 days ago

Ramaphosa has his work cut out to follow Malawi’s lead in rooting out graft

After claiming victory in a court-ordered election rerun, Lazarus Chakwera is now luring SA farmers
Opinion
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Guptas challenge Eskom and the Special ...
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa tells ANC lekgotla reform is ...
National
3.
Expenditure on Cuban doctors actually a saving, ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa lauds Balwin’s mega city development in ...
National
5.
Wednesday’s strike will cripple an already frail ...
National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.