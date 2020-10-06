WATCH: Land redistribution back on the agenda

SA’s land reform process is taking shape. The government is availing 700,000ha of underutilised or vacant state land, to assist black emerging farmers. The move, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, is vital to not only addressing historical injustices but also to safeguarding food security.

Business Day TV spoke to Bulelwa Mabasa, director and head of land reform restitution and tenure practice at Werksmans Attorneys, for her perspective on the matter.