National Former Icasa chair to appeal Land Bank fraud conviction Rubben Mohlaloga calls the conviction and hefty sentence a 'miscarriage of justice'

Former Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) chair Rubben Mohlaloga has slammed his conviction for money laundering and fraud linked to a R6m Land Bank scam as a “miscarriage of justice” that must be overturned.

Mohlaloga filed arguments at the Pretoria High Court on Monday, outlining the basis of his appeal against both the guilty finding made against him, in connection with the alleged looting of a fund intended to empower black farmers, as well as the effective 20-year sentence he faces.