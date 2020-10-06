National

Forfeiture unit seizes Edwin Sodi’s luxury cars

The cars form part of assets worth millions of rand that the state is attaching in the case of corruption against seven businesspeople and government officials

06 October 2020 - 13:45 Kgothatso Madisa
Edwin Sodi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE
Edwin Sodi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE

A white Bentley‚ a red Ferrari and a black Porsche Cayenne belonging to Edwin Sodi and his company, Blackhead Consulting, have been attached by the Asset Forfeiture Unit in Bryanston‚ Johannesburg.

The cars form part of assets worth millions of rand that the state is attaching in the case of corruption against seven businesspeople and government officials who were awarded a R255m project to eradicate asbestos roofs in the Free State. Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading went into a joint venture on the project in 2014.

One by one‚ cars belonging to Sodi were driven into his company Blackhead Consulting on Tuesday‚ where curator Gerhard Geldenhuys from PwC was waiting with a mighty pen to attach them.

Among the luxury cars were a 2017 white Bentley Continental GT coupe with a book value of between R3m and R5m; a 2017 red Ferrari Four F151 with a book value of at least R3m; and a 2019 black Porsche Cayenne S Coupe valued at just under R2m.

The state is seeking to attach assets worth R300m among Sodi and his co-accused‚ who include former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and the former head of department of the Free State’s department of human settlements‚ Nthimotse Mokhesi‚ among others.

This comes after the Free State high court ordered the seven accused to surrender all their assets to the curator, last week.

The order said that Sodi and his co-accused may be granted use of some of their property‚ which it is understood may be some of their houses.

The seven accused were all arrested last week and appeared in the high court‚ where they were released on bail ranging from R500‚000 for Sodi to R50‚000 for the former Free State human settlement’s supply chain head Mahlomola John Matlakala.

