ANC backs off on ban on doing business with the state
The notion to ban politically exposed people from working with the state comes after revelations of profiteering and corruption, including by ANC MP family members, that threaten the party’s credibility
06 October 2020 - 14:00
A proposal from organised labour and business that politically exposed people be banned from doing business with the government needs more consultation within ANC ranks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week.
The measure was included in the draft agreement on economic recovery discussed at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) by the government, business and labour — but after the ANC’s weekend lekgotla it looks unlikely to survive. The final plan has not been circulated.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now