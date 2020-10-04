SAA’s technical arm lifts suspension of airline services
Company reaches agreement with certain customers on outstanding payments
04 October 2020 - 18:54
SAA Technical (SAAT), embattled national carrier SAA’s repair and maintenance subsidiary, said on Sunday that it had begun to reinstate services to some of its customers after reaching agreement on outstanding payments.
This comes after SAAT suspended maintenance service to four airline customers, including SAA and its low-budget arm Mango, in September due to non-payment for services.
