New-vehicle sales down in September
September 2020 figures are down 23.9% compared to 2019, but figures are slowly improving
Sales of new cars and commercial vehicles in September registered their narrowest year-on-year deficit in six months.
At 37,403 they were 23.9% behind the 49,140 of September 2019. Since April’s lockdown-inspired 98% plunge, the market has gradually been recovering but the full-year gap is still expected to be about 30%.
Car sales alone, at 22,798, were 31.2% behind September 2019’s 33,120. Aggregate sales of all vehicles for the first nine months of 2020 were 265,412 — down 33.4% from 398,290 in 2019.
For cars, the gap was 34.4%: 170,028 compared to 259,117.
Vehicle exports also slowed in September. At 28,704, they were 20.9% weaker than the 36,270 of the corresponding month in 2019. For the year to end-September 2020, exports totalled 185,984. That is 37.5% below the 297,698 at end-September 2019.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.