New-vehicle sales down in September

September 2020 figures are down 23.9% compared to 2019, but figures are slowly improving

01 October 2020 - 16:18 David Furlonger
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Sales of new cars and commercial vehicles in September registered their narrowest year-on-year deficit in six months.

At 37,403 they were 23.9% behind the 49,140 of September 2019. Since April’s lockdown-inspired 98% plunge, the market has gradually been recovering but the full-year gap is still expected to be about 30%.

Car sales alone, at 22,798, were 31.2% behind September 2019’s 33,120. Aggregate sales of all vehicles for the first nine months of 2020 were 265,412 — down 33.4% from 398,290 in 2019.

For cars, the gap was 34.4%: 170,028 compared to 259,117.

Vehicle exports also slowed in September. At 28,704, they were 20.9% weaker than the 36,270 of the corresponding month in 2019. For the year to end-September 2020, exports totalled 185,984. That is 37.5% below the 297,698 at end-September 2019.  

furlongerd@fm.co.za

SA motor industry's resilience could see it emerge little scathed

RMB executive says the industry will remain a 'relative bright spot' in the ailing SA economy
Economy
22 hours ago

Battered EU car market poses risk for SA PGM miners

The major market for local producers faces a record-breaking fall in vehicle sales this year
Companies
2 days ago

