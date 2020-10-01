New-vehicle sales down in September

Sales of new cars and commercial vehicles in September registered their narrowest year-on-year deficit in six months.

At 37,403 they were 23.9% behind the 49,140 of September 2019. Since April’s lockdown-inspired 98% plunge, the market has gradually been recovering but the full-year gap is still expected to be about 30%.

Car sales alone, at 22,798, were 31.2% behind September 2019’s 33,120. Aggregate sales of all vehicles for the first nine months of 2020 were 265,412 — down 33.4% from 398,290 in 2019.

For cars, the gap was 34.4%: 170,028 compared to 259,117.

Vehicle exports also slowed in September. At 28,704, they were 20.9% weaker than the 36,270 of the corresponding month in 2019. For the year to end-September 2020, exports totalled 185,984. That is 37.5% below the 297,698 at end-September 2019.

