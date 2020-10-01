Gauteng to focus on both big and small development projects, David Makhura says
Gauteng will need big economic interventions such as setting up special economic zones to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 on its economy, the premier says
01 October 2020 - 15:59
Gauteng premier David Makhura says his administration is focusing on big-ticket infrastructure projects and small business development to reignite the provincial economy, which was damaged by the lockdown.
The province, which contributes an estimated R1.5-trillion or 35% to the GDP, is the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in SA, with over 219,700 confirmed cases and more than 4,240 deaths.
