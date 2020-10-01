Focus should be on aviation sector not just SAA, says former Treasury budget head
Michael Sachs says the government’s priorities should be on industries, rather than single state-owned entities
01 October 2020 - 08:36
The government should be focused on the aviation industry, rather than just SAA, as it considers forking out scarce funds for the embattled airline, says Wits academic Michael Sachs, the former head of the budget office in the Treasury.
Speaking on Political Currency with Tim Modise, Sachs said SA needed a vibrant aviation sector, and while bailouts globally for the industry were not unusual, the government was unfortunately focused on bailouts for SAA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now