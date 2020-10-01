National Focus should be on aviation sector not just SAA, says former Treasury budget head Michael Sachs says the government’s priorities should be on industries, rather than single state-owned entities BL PREMIUM

The government should be focused on the aviation industry, rather than just SAA, as it considers forking out scarce funds for the embattled airline, says Wits academic Michael Sachs, the former head of the budget office in the Treasury.

Speaking on Political Currency with Tim Modise, Sachs said SA needed a vibrant aviation sector, and while bailouts globally for the industry were not unusual, the government was unfortunately focused on bailouts for SAA.