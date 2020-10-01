National Allow all foreign travellers who abide by Covid-19 protocols, urges Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier says it is unfair to ban holidaymakers from high-risk countries BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape government says it wants an alternative approach to international travel as the survival of the province’s tourism and hospitality sectors depends on source markets, such as the UK and US, now restricted from travelling for leisure to SA.

The government on Wednesday released a list of high-risk countries whose residents would not be allowed to travel to SA for tourism, but people travelling for business purposes from those countries would be allowed to enter.