Allow all foreign travellers who abide by Covid-19 protocols, urges Western Cape
Finance MEC David Maynier says it is unfair to ban holidaymakers from high-risk countries
01 October 2020 - 17:40
The Western Cape government says it wants an alternative approach to international travel as the survival of the province’s tourism and hospitality sectors depends on source markets, such as the UK and US, now restricted from travelling for leisure to SA.
The government on Wednesday released a list of high-risk countries whose residents would not be allowed to travel to SA for tourism, but people travelling for business purposes from those countries would be allowed to enter.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now