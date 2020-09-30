National Sassa rejects almost 2-million for temporary Covid-19 relief grant The grant runs from May to October to give relief to those with no income, but like other schemes, it has been bogged down by issues and delays BL PREMIUM

There are once again problems with the payment of the government’s temporary Covid-19 relief grant, which has seen nearly 2-million beneficiaries, who have no form of income, going without anything for almost two months.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), which distributes social grants, said on Wednesday that there has been a rise in the number of rejections of applications for the R350 grant.