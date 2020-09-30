Sassa rejects almost 2-million for temporary Covid-19 relief grant
The grant runs from May to October to give relief to those with no income, but like other schemes, it has been bogged down by issues and delays
30 September 2020 - 12:28
There are once again problems with the payment of the government’s temporary Covid-19 relief grant, which has seen nearly 2-million beneficiaries, who have no form of income, going without anything for almost two months.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), which distributes social grants, said on Wednesday that there has been a rise in the number of rejections of applications for the R350 grant.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now