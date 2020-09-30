National Icasa to publish spectrum auction rules by Friday The auction delay means network operators that had been granted temporary spectrum during the lockdown will get to keep it until March 2021 BL PREMIUM

After mounting pressure from President Cyril Ramaphosa and the state to issue spectrum to mobile network operators, telecommunications regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) says it will publish regulations for the auction in the Government Gazette.

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies on which data and information are carried. Mobile operators have long argued that access to spectrum will help reduce the cost of mobile data in SA because it will allow companies to cover a wider geographic area with existing towers while carrying more data traffic.