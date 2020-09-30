National

Blow for SA tourism as key countries excluded from border openings

International relations minister Naledi Pandor says those wanting to travel for tourism from high-risk countries will not be allowed to enter SA

30 September 2020 - 16:27 Genevieve Quintal
The government has provided a list of countries with high infection rates that will not be allowed to let residents travel to SA when the borders open on Thursday.

The list includes some countries that are traditionally the source of the highest-spending travellers to SA.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Wednesday that travellers from countries such as the UK, US, Russia, France, India, Netherlands and Portugal, would not be permitted to enter for tourism, as they were deemed high risk.

About a third of the more than 10-million visitors who spent almost R120bn in the country in 2019 came from Europe, with the UK, which imposed new measures last week to combat the pandemic, the biggest market.

International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor said those wanting to travel for tourism from high-risk countries will not be allowed to enter SA. However, those travelling for business from these countries will be allowed.

SA moved to level 1 of the lockdown earlier in September, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that the country’s borders would be opened on October 1. 

The six-month lockdown has had a devastating effect on SA’s already weak economy. Tourism and aviation were some of the biggest casualties, threatening the future of businesses throughout the value chain. Tourism contributes an estimated 8.6% to GDP and supports about 1.5-million people.

Though the borders will be opened, there are still regulations relating to entering SA.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

South Africa will open its borders to international travellers on October 1 2020. Business and leisure travellers will be permitted from all countries not deemed to be high-risk by the government and World Health Organization guidelines.

