National SA lost 2.2-million jobs in second quarter of 2020 Despite the dramatic fall in the number of working people, SA's unemployment rate fell to 23.3% in the second quarter of 2020

SA saw 2.2-million job losses in the second quarter of 2020 during the worst of the hard Covid-19 lockdown, Stats SA data showed on Tuesday.

But despite the dramatic decline in the number of working people, SA’s unemployment rate fell to 23.3% in the second quarter of the year, from 30.1 in the first quarter, according to Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS).