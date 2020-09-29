SA lost 2.2-million jobs in second quarter of 2020
Despite the dramatic fall in the number of working people, SA’s unemployment rate fell to 23.3% in the second quarter of 2020
29 September 2020 - 12:42
SA saw 2.2-million job losses in the second quarter of 2020 during the worst of the hard Covid-19 lockdown, Stats SA data showed on Tuesday.
But despite the dramatic decline in the number of working people, SA’s unemployment rate fell to 23.3% in the second quarter of the year, from 30.1 in the first quarter, according to Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now