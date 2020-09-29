IEC rejects registration of Mashaba’s ActionSA party

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has rejected the application by Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA to register as a political party.

ActionSA’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the IEC decision was based on a “perceived similarity” with another political party, Party of Action, which has never contested elections before despite registering, and the use of the South African flag in the logo.

Beaumont said ActionSA has written to the IEC to initiate an appeal against the decision.

The new party, which supports a free-market economy, nonracialism, social justice and adherence to the rule of law as its values, was officially launched at the end of August and registered with the IEC earlier this month.

It has its sights set on participating in the 2021 local government elections. However, if ActionSA is not able to register as a political party with the IEC, it will not be eligible to contest elections.

Beaumont said if necessary the party would approach the court to defend its “legitimate” registration.

“Our logo is derived from ‘the people’s dialogue’, a process in which millions of South Africans legitimised the formation of ActionSA. We have filed a trademark application with the registrar of trademarks and we will defend the identity of ActionSA without hesitation,” he said.

“We note that no such exercise in IEC authority was demonstrated when the African Independent Congress was allowed to register despite its far greater similarities to the ANC, as well as many other cases that we will include in our appeal.”

The ANC has accused the AIC of benefiting from its logo, which uses the same colours as the governing party, and its acronym, which allegedly would confuse voters at the ballot box who may unintentionally vote for the AIC.

Beaumont said there were 630 political parties in SA and the notion that similarities exist is a natural consequence of the situation, but could not be seen to rise to the required level of “voters not being able to notice the distinction”.

He said the IEC’s decision in this matter was regrettable and inconsistent.

The IEC also raised issue with the use of the national flag in ActionSA's logo in respect of the Heraldry Act of 1962.

Beaumont said the IEC, as a chapter 9 institution, had no legal authority to decline an application outside the specific parameters of section 16 of the Electoral Commission Act, which dealt with political party’s identity either being similar to that of another party to the extent that it would confuse voters or engendering violence through hate speech.

“By including this in the rationale for their decision, the IEC has applied legislation to ActionSA that has not been applied to any number of political parties whose logos draw inspiration from the SA flag. This is a clear case of the IEC acting beyond its legal mandate,” he said.

“We are disappointed by the position of the IEC, and trust that it will come around to make the correct decision in the appeal process without this matter having to proceed to court.”

