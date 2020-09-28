BREAKING NEWS: Zuma asks Zondo to recuse himself
Former president's lawyers say recent utterances by the deputy chief justice showed he was biased against their client
28 September 2020 - 19:32
Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have informed state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo that they will seek his recusal, on the grounds that he had allegedly adopted a biased disposition towards him.
Zuma's attorney Eric Mabuza also said the deputy chief justice had a personal history with Zuma which could affect his partiality. They did not say what this history was.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now