National BREAKING NEWS: Zuma asks Zondo to recuse himself Former president's lawyers say recent utterances by the deputy chief justice showed he was biased against their client BL PREMIUM

Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have informed state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo that they will seek his recusal, on the grounds that he had allegedly adopted a biased disposition towards him.

Zuma's attorney Eric Mabuza also said the deputy chief justice had a personal history with Zuma which could affect his partiality. They did not say what this history was.