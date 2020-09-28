National SAA’s maintenance arm in wage dispute The financial difficulties of the state-owned airline have affected its maintenance subsidiary SAA Technical, which has turned the screws on SAA's other subsidiary Mango for non-payment BL PREMIUM

The financial difficulties of bankrupt state-owned airline SAA have spilt over to its technical arm, triggering a wage dispute with its workers after it announced a 25% salary cut for September.

About 200 employees of SAA Technical (SAAT) marched on the company's head office on Monday after learning that a decision had been taken to cut wages.