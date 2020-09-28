National Risk of Cape Town water crisis remains as demand continues to climb, says WEF World Economic Forum report suggests green solutions in the urban areas could create $3-trillion in business opportunities and 117-million jobs worldwide BL PREMIUM

While Cape Town averted a water catastrophe two years ago and the dams supplying the city are now nearly full, the risk of future water shortages remains especially without clear innovative and sustainable solutions to tackle climate change.

This was said by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in a new report published last week.