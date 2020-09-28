National Optimum creditors vote in favour of business rescue plan The plan envisages a debt-to-equity conversion, though this will not apply to state-owned entity Eskom BL PREMIUM

The frustrated rescue of the Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine can now commence in earnest after creditors voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new business rescue plan.

Lawyers for the business rescue practitioner, Bouwer van Niekerk, said 87% of the creditors voted in favour of the plan at a meeting on Monday, allowing it to be implemented.