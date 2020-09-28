National Mkhwebane wants Gordhan to serve jail time for calling her incompetent BL PREMIUM

Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to face jail time for accusing her of incompetence and for saying she is unfit to hold the position of public protector.

Mkhwebane’s lawyers will this week urge the high court in Pretoria to declare that Gordhan had committed “criminal contempt”, under the provisions of the Public Protector Act, by “insulting” her in his application to challenge her report on former SA Revenue Service (Sars) official Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.