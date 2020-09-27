Mango reassures passengers about flights amid grounding reports
27 September 2020 - 16:32
Low-cost carrier Mango has reassured passengers that its flights will continue despite reports that its aircraft will be grounded.
This was said to relate to the alleged non-payment by Mango’s parent company SAA to its maintenance arm SA Airways Technical (SAAT), which apparently wants to withdraw its support to Mango, according to reports by television channel eNCA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now