National Defence minister loses three months' salary for giving ANC team a free ride

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for transporting ANC leaders on an SA Air Force (SAAF) jet to Zimbabwe.

She will also suffer a three-month salary penalty. It will be paid into the Solidarity Fund, which was established to address needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.