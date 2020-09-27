Defence minister loses three months’ salary for giving ANC team a free ride
27 September 2020 - 09:09
UPDATED 27 September 2020 - 15:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for transporting ANC leaders on an SA Air Force (SAAF) jet to Zimbabwe.
She will also suffer a three-month salary penalty. It will be paid into the Solidarity Fund, which was established to address needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.
