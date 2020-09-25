News Leader
WATCH: Developing SA’s space industry
Earth Observation MD Andiswa Mlisa talks to Business Day TV about SA’s new space infrastructure hub
25 September 2020 - 07:36
SA’s new space infrastructure hub will boost the local space industry’s capabilities. But how will it be funded?
For more detail Business Day TV spoke to Earth Observation MD Andiswa Mlisa.
