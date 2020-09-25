National

WATCH: Developing SA’s space industry

Earth Observation MD Andiswa Mlisa talks to Business Day TV about SA’s new space infrastructure hub

25 September 2020 - 07:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/i3d
Picture: 123RF/i3d

SA’s new space infrastructure hub will boost the local space industry’s capabilities. But how will it be funded?

For more detail Business Day TV spoke to Earth Observation MD Andiswa Mlisa.

Swedish Space Corporation will not renew space-tracking contract with China

Move regarding Australian station is a blow to Beijing’s navigational capabilities in Pacific region
World
4 days ago

The model plane that might be the future of flying

The Flying-V raises the prospect of fewer emissions and more space
Life
2 days ago

Searching for life on Venus is a stab in the colossal dark

Researchers insist that only alien lifeforms would explain their detection of phosphine
Life
2 days ago

