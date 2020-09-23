WATCH: No jackpot in Cannabis Bill

Almost two years after the landmark Constitutional Court judgment legalising the private use of cannabis, the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill has been introduced. High hopes have been dashed though as the Bill has come in for some stinging criticism for failing to live up to the spirit of the apex court’s ruling. How did we get here and what happens next?

Michael Avery speaks to Paul-Michael Keichel, Partner, Schindlers Attorneys;

Dr Keith Scott Chairman of the South African Drug Policy Initiative;

Andrew MacPherson, Senior Associate in the Dispute Resolution practice at Commercial law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr;

& Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital