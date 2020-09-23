National Denel needs a state bailout, says Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula The defence minister says Denel will not be able to meet its contractual obligations to Armscor without such a rescue package BL PREMIUM

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says that if Denel is to continue in its present form and carry out its obligations to the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), it will need a government bailout.

Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to a parliamentary question by DA defence spokesperson Kobus Marais, which was published on Wednesday.