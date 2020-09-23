Denel needs a state bailout, says Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
The defence minister says Denel will not be able to meet its contractual obligations to Armscor without such a rescue package
23 September 2020 - 15:42
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says that if Denel is to continue in its present form and carry out its obligations to the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), it will need a government bailout.
Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to a parliamentary question by DA defence spokesperson Kobus Marais, which was published on Wednesday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now