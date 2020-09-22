Masuku couple and Diko have to wait to hear fate after leave of absence is extended

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, his wife Johannesburg MMC Loyiso Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko will have to wait a little longer to know their fate over a Covid-19 tender saga.

This after the ANC in Gauteng decided to extend their leave of absence by at least three weeks as they deal with the contents of the party’s integrity commission’s report on the three.

The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) has decided against adopting the report by its integrity commission which, according to insiders, was riddled with inconsistencies, contradictions and provided inadequate information.

The trio was placed on a month-long leave in July following the much-publicised personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal in Masuku’s department.

The scandal involved company Royal Bhaca being awarded a multimillion-rand Covid-19 PPE tender. The company belongs to Diko’s husband, AmaBhaca chief Thandiziwe Diko and the Masukus and the Dikos are close family friends.

The two-day PEC meeting is said to have argued on factional lines between those who supported the report that called for Masuku to voluntarily step down, while the other group wanted the report, which was scathing of the MEC, to be sent back for review and for inconsistencies to be amended.

The meeting was torn between adopting and rejecting the report, which allegedly stated that Masuku failed in his oversight roles.

The meeting later agreed that it should instead be sent to the provincial working committee (PWC) to deliberate on it further instead of the provincial integrity committee.

Sowetan understands that the PEC has given the PWC until October 10 to report back with an amended integrity commission report.

“We said the report has flaws and that you must go and fix those flaws. That was everybody’s statement who spoke on this,” an insider said.

The insider said that they agreed the report was “not really conclusive”.

“It’s not really [about] contradictions but it misses certain things and comrades said they were not happy”.

Sunday Times reported that Masuku challenged the findings of the integrity commission that he did not exercise sufficient oversight at the health department.

The report is also said to have found that Masuku failed to manage the public perception that he may have benefited from PPE tenders, which he also disputed in his letter to the integrity commission.

Sowetan understands that those who spoke against the report raised the concern that there were no findings of wrongdoing against him, especially on corruption allegations, but it still called for him to step down.

“We appreciate the report but the PWC will have to look at a few things,” said the insider.