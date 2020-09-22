Liquor outlets will lose operating licences if they flout regulations, says police minister

Cele told a media briefing on Tuesday that he had joined police operations over the past weekend in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, and they came across several shebeens and taverns operating way past the stipulated 10pm curfew under alert level 2.

SA went to alert level 1 on Monday and pushed the curfew from 10pm to 12am, while also extending the days on which alcohol can be sold on non-consumption premises from Monday to Friday.

Cele said it was disturbing that some liquor outlets squeezed patrons inside their venues with shut windows and doors. “This is done to look as if the business is closed for the night, meanwhile, drinking and socialising in the confined space is ongoing until the early hours of the morning.”

He said it was not only taverns breaking the rules, but also some restaurants and eateries. “I want to remind all the business owners who insist on flouting the rules — the long arm of the law will catch up with you and you will also lose your operating licence,” Cele said.

While alcohol was one of the keys areas regulated, the lockdown also had a myriad of other regulations, which resulted in, among other things, the sale of tobacco and public gatherings being prohibited.

Cele said 310,494 people had been arrested and charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act for violating these regulations, with the violations ranging from liquor, transport and cross border-related offences.

The Western Cape recorded the most arrests with 72,137 followed by Gauteng with 59,000.

“The public is reminded that while social gatherings, including concerts and live performances are permitted, nightclubs still have to shut their doors,” Cele said.

No more than 100 mourners can attend a funeral, while night vigils are still not permitted.

