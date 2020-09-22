National DA-led Cape Town challenges proposed increase in port tariffs The Transnet National Ports Authority, which manages all ports, wants a tariff increase of 19.74% for the 2021/2022 financial year BL PREMIUM

The DA-led city of Cape Town is challenging proposed increases in port tariffs by the Ports Regulator of SA, saying the Covid-19 crisis means businesses simply cannot afford to absorb any more costs.

The city’s call also comes in the wake of several operational challenges that have afflicted the port of Cape Town in recent months, including ageing and out-of-service infrastructure, as well as unresolved labour issues. This left importers and exporters frustrated and fearing huge losses due to delays in the processing of cargo.