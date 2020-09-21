National IEC plans for healthy voting on big by-election day Deputy chief electoral officer says safety measures will be much the same as when people go shopping BL PREMIUM

Bringing your own pen, being marked with fresh ink instead of a marker, and adhering to stringent health requirements is likely to be the new normal for voting in SA.

The first major test for health protocols at voting stations in SA will be when South Africans vote in by-elections in all nine provinces on November 11. It will be one of the largest by-elections taking place on the same day, as the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will try to clear the backlog that has been built up over the past six months.