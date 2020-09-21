André de Ruyter clears Eskom COO of corruption allegations
This is the third investigation to clear Jan Oberholzer of wrongdoing
21 September 2020 - 13:00
Eskom will not comment on a report by its CEO, André de Ruyter, to the board clearing COO Jan Oberholzer of alleged corruption, dishonesty and abuse of power, and which recommends that no disciplinary proceedings be brought against him.
This is the third investigation to clear Oberholzer of wrongdoing. In March the Eskom board appointed an independent senior counsel, Nazeer Cassim, to conduct an investigation into the allegations levelled against Oberholzer by an Eskom employee.
