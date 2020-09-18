AgriSA appoints first black executive director, Christo van der Rheede

Agricultural association AgriSA has appointed Christo van der Rheede as its executive director, the first black person to assume the position in the group’s 116-year history.

Van der Rheede has been deputy executive director at AgriSA for the past five years, and will lead the group’s policy drive for agriculture.

Former executive director Omri van Zyl will now head up the group’s new commercial company, Agri SA Enterprises, which was established in 2015 and whose services will include funding and partnerships between established and developing farming industries.

“Given the exponential growth of Agri SA Enterprises, the need has arisen for a full-time CEO and its own board of directors,” the group said in a statement.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za