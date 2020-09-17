WATCH: Why should pension funds invest in infrastructure?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the Nedlac partners have agreed to a historic economic compact. The details are still to be released but no doubt infrastructure will be a core pillar. A major question remains how these projects will be funded. The old way of building public infrastructure by gearing up SOE balance sheets has clearly run its course.

Michael Avery speaks to Emile Du Toit, MD of fund raising and liabilities management at Harith General Partners; Ndabe Mkhize, chief investment officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund; and Heleen Goussard, head of alternative investment services at RisCura; about why pension funds should invest in infrastructure.