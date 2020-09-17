Glencore to return strategic oil reserves to SA, and be refunded
A controversial deal in late 2015 resulted in the SFF irregularly selling 10-million barrels of SA’s strategic oil reserves for just under R5bn to nine companies
17 September 2020 - 13:07
The government’s Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and global commodities giant Glencore have reached a settlement agreement over the irregular sale of SA’s oil reserves, the Central Energy Fund announced on Thursday.
The SFF, a subsidiary of the CEF reached an “in principle agreement” in which Glencore, which bought three-million barrels of SA’s strategic oil reserves, has recognised that the sale was invalid and will return the oil to the SFF.
