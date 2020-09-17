BREAKING NEWS: Funding for SAA rescue fails to materialise
The business rescue practitioners warned that if the funding were not received by September 17, they would have to call a meeting of creditors to review the business plan
17 September 2020 - 13:13
The fate of SAA is again in the balance after the R10.1bn required to fund the business plan was not secured by Thursday’s deadline.
The business rescue practitioners warned last week that if the funding were not received by September 17, they would have no choice but to call a meeting of creditors to review the business plan. The absence of the necessary funding puts SAA once again in line for liquidation, a fate the government has tried hard to avoid.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now