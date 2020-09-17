National BREAKING NEWS: Funding for SAA rescue fails to materialise The business rescue practitioners warned that if the funding were not received by September 17, they would have to call a meeting of creditors to review the business plan BL PREMIUM

The fate of SAA is again in the balance after the R10.1bn required to fund the business plan was not secured by Thursday’s deadline.

The business rescue practitioners warned last week that if the funding were not received by September 17, they would have no choice but to call a meeting of creditors to review the business plan. The absence of the necessary funding puts SAA once again in line for liquidation, a fate the government has tried hard to avoid.