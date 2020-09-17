Deadlines and time frames set new recovery plan apart
A draft circulating informally reveals a to-do list that could clear regulatory and efficiency bottlenecks
17 September 2020 - 20:17
A draft of the economic recovery plan negotiated by the government, business and labour in the National Economic Development and Labour Council, which is circulating informally, commits all partners to crucial “short-term collective actions” to enable recovery and build confidence, and a longer-term framework to build a more labour-absorbing economy.
The plan, in the making between the social partners for two months, is the latest of many attempts at social compacting since 1994, in an effort to create jobs and boost an economy that was in recession even before the Covid-19 outbreak.
