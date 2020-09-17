National Clicks trashing: ruling on EFF’s Riotous Assembly Act challenge would have been handy The Constitutional Court is still to rule on the party’s efforts to decriminalise incitement and trespassing BL PREMIUM

The destruction that defined the EFF Clicks protests has powerfully demonstrated the importance of the pending ruling by the Constitutional Court on the party’s efforts to decriminalise incitement and trespassing.

It’s been seven months since SA’s highest court reserved judgment on the EFF’s challenge to the apartheid-era Riotous Assemblies Act, under which the party’s leader Julius Malema is charged for inciting his supporters to occupy vacant land in Bloemfontein in 2014 and in Newcastle in 2016.