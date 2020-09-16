AILING AIRLINE
Flamboyant high-flyers bid for SA Express
Fly Modern Ark‘s Theunis Crous and Tabz Qadir, founder of Uprise. Africa, are in the running for the state-owned airline
16 September 2020 - 05:10
Two flamboyant personalities are in the running to buy state-owned airline SA Express, now in provisional liquidation.
Bids for the company closed on Friday with offers from Theunis Crous, founder of Fly Modern Ark aircraft leasing company, and Tabz Qadir, founder of Uprise. Africa, a “crowdfunding, private-equity platform” that has teamed up with a group of former employees.
