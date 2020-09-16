National

ANC’s promise to nationalise Reserve Bank put on ice

The Reserve Bank’s shareholders might seek a payout based on its total assets, including the $56bn of gold and foreign reserves it holds on SA’s behalf

16 September 2020 - 13:50 S'thembile Cele
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A top ANC official said plans to nationalise the SA Reserve Bank will be shelved as the government wrestles with getting the coronavirus-stricken economy back on track.

The country doesn’t have the “massive resources” that may be needed to buy out the bank’s private shareholders and spending the money would be unjustified in the current economic climate, said ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

“We would not want to rush to go in that direction because there are other implications,” he said in an interview. “Our view is that we want these resources to be channelled rather to infrastructure projects.”

The ANC decided at a conference in 2017 that the state should take ownership of the SA Reserve Bank, one of a handful of central banks owned by private investors, because the prevailing ownership structure infringed on the nation’s sovereignty. The shareholders have no say over monetary-policy decisions and the bank’s mandate — to ensure price stability — is set out in the constitution.

The EFF, which advocates the state seizure of banks, mines and land, has been pressuring the governing party to follow through on its resolution that the state assume sole ownership of the bank, and has tabled a draft law that would trigger the process. Parliament’s legal adviser has warned the bill may be unconstitutional, because it would enable the shares to be expropriated without compensation, and ANC MPs have indicated they will reject it.

The Reserve Bank’s shareholders may seek a payout based on its total assets, including the $56bn of gold and foreign reserves it holds on the country’s behalf, Mashatile said.

“That can be a problem, it will make the bank very expensive,” he said.

Mashatile also rebuffed suggestions that the government change rules for pension funds to force them to invest in state infrastructure projects that are a central tenet of an economic recovery plan being drafted by the government in consultation with business and labour groups.

“It is not viable,” he said. “I think it just creates challenges between government and the investors because when you do prescribe assets you are basically saying to fund managers: ‘You shall invest in this project.’ You need to give them flexibility to choose. I think it is better not to prescribe, but to create an environment for the pension fund to invest.”

Bloomberg

The battle for the Reserve Bank

Who should hold the keys to the mother of all banks? The debate about its nationalisation is back in the spotlight, but it’s largely just political ...
1 week ago

Parliament weighs up EFF bill to expropriate Reserve Bank without compensation

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu is adamant the constitution allows for such expropriation when it is in the public interest
3 weeks ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Reserve Bank in the sights of scapegoat hunters

Fortunately, its battle-hardened governor Lesetja Kganyago is no pushover, writes Claire Bisseker
3 months ago

