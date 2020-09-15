ANC to reimburse government for flight to Zimbabwe
A delegation used an SA Air Force aircraft for the trip when SA’s borders were closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus
15 September 2020 - 13:59
The ANC has said it will reimburse the government for the cost of using an SA Air Force aircraft to fly a delegation to Zimbabwe on a fact-finding mission.
“We travelled in an unusual manner and profusely humble ourselves [about] where we went wrong during the lockdown and will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation,” ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Tuesday.
