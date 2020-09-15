National ANC to reimburse government for flight to Zimbabwe A delegation used an SA Air Force aircraft for the trip when SA’s borders were closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus BL PREMIUM

The ANC has said it will reimburse the government for the cost of using an SA Air Force aircraft to fly a delegation to Zimbabwe on a fact-finding mission.

“We travelled in an unusual manner and profusely humble ourselves [about] where we went wrong during the lockdown and will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation,” ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Tuesday.