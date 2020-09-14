Iran says US ambassador to SA is not in danger of assassination

Iran denied a report that it is plotting to assassinate the US ambassador to SA, and the SA government said it is unaware of any such threat.

US political publication Politico reported on Sunday that Iran is considering an attempt to assassinate US ambassador Lana Marks to avenge the US’s killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani earlier in 2020.

Intelligence about the alleged threat, which first surfaced earlier in 2020, has become more specific in recent weeks, the news website said, citing an unidentified US government official.

“Such baseless claims are part of the Trump administration’s intelligence campaign against Iran,” foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday in a statement.

A spokesperson for SA’s department of international relations and co-operation said the US official’s allegation took the government by surprise.

“We only became aware of this report this morning,” spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said on Monday. Department of international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor may issue a statement later, he said.

Calls to Iran’s embassy in Pretoria were not answered and it did not immediately respond to a voice mail and e-mail requesting comment

Bloomberg