National

Iran says US ambassador to SA is not in danger of assassination

Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson says allegation took the SA government by surprise

14 September 2020 - 12:13 Paul Vecchiatto
US ambassador to SA Lana Marks, at the US Embassy in Sandton. Picture: ALON SKUY
US ambassador to SA Lana Marks, at the US Embassy in Sandton. Picture: ALON SKUY

Iran denied a report that it is plotting to assassinate the US ambassador to SA, and the SA  government said it is unaware of any such threat.

US political publication Politico reported on Sunday that Iran is considering an attempt to assassinate US ambassador Lana Marks to avenge the US’s killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani earlier in 2020.

Intelligence about the alleged threat, which first surfaced earlier in 2020, has become more specific in recent weeks, the news website said, citing an unidentified US government official.

“Such baseless claims are part of the Trump administration’s intelligence campaign against Iran,” foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday in a statement.

A spokesperson for SA’s department of international relations and co-operation said the US official’s allegation took the government by surprise.

“We only became aware of this report this morning,” spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said on Monday. Department of international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor may issue a statement later, he said.

Calls to Iran’s embassy in Pretoria were not answered and it did not immediately respond to a voice mail and e-mail requesting comment

Bloomberg

Trump to withdraw 2,000 troops from Iraq during September

Scrambling to come back after reportedly calling dead military veterans ‘losers’, the president is revisiting his no ‘endless wars’ narrative
World
4 days ago

US killing of Iran general ‘contravened UN charter’

Expert says killing of Qassem Soleimani was unlawful and US provided insufficient evidence of an imminent attack
World
2 months ago

Iran issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump over killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani

Iran has asked Interpol for help to  press charges of murder and terrorist action for the drone killing oftop general
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fikile Mbalula backs ‘long overdue’ subsidy for ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: The electric light at the end of ...
National
3.
Mokotedi Mpshe snubs Zuma prosecution team in ...
National
4.
State seeks to overturn sale of strategic oil ...
National
5.
Ayo subsidiary in court fight over R600m ...
National

Related Articles

US ambassador to SA Lana Marks vows to prioritise trade

National

TOM EATON: How good a pal is a pal who sends you to a ‘shithole’ country to ...

Opinion / Columnists

SIMON BARBER: Ambassador Marks in for a bumpy ride under Trump’s banner

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.