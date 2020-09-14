National

FREE | Read the 2020 edition of Business Day Local Government

This year's edition looks at the impact of Covid-19 on the business of SA's municipalities

14 September 2020 - 16:46
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV/BUSINESS DAY

Business Day Local Government is an annual publication that is inserted into the newspaper. It highlights issues pertaining to the work done by SA's municipalities. 

In this edition, we look at the challenges faced by communities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the local government response in SA. See how public-private partnerships are now more crucial than ever before, and read about NGOs doing their bit to help alleviate the crisis.

Read the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.