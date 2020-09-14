FREE | Read the 2020 edition of Business Day Local Government
This year's edition looks at the impact of Covid-19 on the business of SA's municipalities
14 September 2020 - 16:46
Business Day Local Government is an annual publication that is inserted into the newspaper. It highlights issues pertaining to the work done by SA's municipalities.
In this edition, we look at the challenges faced by communities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the local government response in SA. See how public-private partnerships are now more crucial than ever before, and read about NGOs doing their bit to help alleviate the crisis.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.