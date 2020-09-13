Ayo subsidiary in court fight over R600m e-learning deal
13 September 2020 - 22:27
A claim that the department of education’s contract with Sizwe Africa IT Group was being used to siphon off money from the department rocked Friday’s final session of an urgent application in the Bhisho high court to halt the R600m rental contract.
Sizwe’s parent company is Ayo Technology Solutions. African Equity Empowerment Investments, which is controlled by Sekunjalo Investment Holdings — chaired by businessperson Iqbal Survé — is a shareholder in Ayo.
