National Committee shortlists nine applicants to head parliamentary budget office From 56 applications only 13 met the minimum requirements, which include a master's degree with a doctorate being preferable

Nine candidates have been shortlisted for the position of director of the parliamentary budget office (PBO) that advises parliamentary committees on the budget and other financial matters.

They include the acting head of National Treasury’s budget office Ian Stuart, who has been key to the formulation of the national budget in the trying times of fiscal consolidation and economic contraction.