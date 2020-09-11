Committee shortlists nine applicants to head parliamentary budget office
From 56 applications only 13 met the minimum requirements, which include a master’s degree with a doctorate being preferable
11 September 2020 - 12:40
Nine candidates have been shortlisted for the position of director of the parliamentary budget office (PBO) that advises parliamentary committees on the budget and other financial matters.
They include the acting head of National Treasury’s budget office Ian Stuart, who has been key to the formulation of the national budget in the trying times of fiscal consolidation and economic contraction.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now