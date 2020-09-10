National

Samwu president John Dlamini dies

Fifty-three year old Dlamini, a police officer by training and service, died after a short illness

10 September 2020 - 17:07 Ernest Mabuza
John Dlamini. Picture: SAMWU
SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) president John Dlamini died on Thursday morning after a short illness.

The union said 53-year-old Dlamini, a police officer by training and service, was elected councillor at the borough of Howick municipality, which is now the Umgeni local municipality, in the early 1990s.

Dlamini had also served as the council’s deputy council clerk.

Years later, Dlamini was elected the union’s regional secretary and deputy provincial chair and ultimately the union’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair.

He also served as the Cosatu deputy provincial chair in the province.

In 2012, Dlamini was elected Samwu’s first deputy president, a position he held until his re-election at the union’s 11th national congress in 2015. In April 2019, Dlamini was elected the union’s president in Mangaung.

“We lower our banners in honour of comrade John, we salute him for the dedication, love, passion and commitment that he had for Samwu, its members and workers in general.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the Dlamini family, friends, colleagues, members and municipal workers in general,” the union said.

It said funeral and memorial service arrangements will be made in consultation with the family and will be communicated in due course.

