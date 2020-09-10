SAA rescuers give a deadline for government funding
The move again places SAA in danger of liquidation, a fate the government has tried hard to avoid
10 September 2020 - 13:51
SAA’s business rescue practitioners have called time in the ongoing rescue saga, warning that if government funding to restart the state-owned airline is not in hand by next week, they will be forced to go back to the drawing board.
This would again place SAA in danger of liquidation, a fate the government has tried hard to avoid. Liquidation would also not be to the advantage of employees whose retrenchment pay will be capped.
