National SAA rescuers give a deadline for government funding The move again places SAA in danger of liquidation, a fate the government has tried hard to avoid BL PREMIUM

SAA’s business rescue practitioners have called time in the ongoing rescue saga, warning that if government funding to restart the state-owned airline is not in hand by next week, they will be forced to go back to the drawing board.

This would again place SAA in danger of liquidation, a fate the government has tried hard to avoid. Liquidation would also not be to the advantage of employees whose retrenchment pay will be capped.