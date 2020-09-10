National

Risk of load-shedding after Medupi equipment failure

10 September 2020 - 09:53 Karl Gernetsky
Medupi power station unit six in Liphalale, Limpopo. Picture: GCIS
Medupi power station unit six in Liphalale, Limpopo. Picture: GCIS

There is an increased risk of load-shedding over the next 24 hours after a conveyor belt feeding coal into the Medupi generation units broke overnight, Eskom warned on Thursday.

This means the four generation units in service are not able to take in the requisite amount of coal to generate electricity.

“While Eskom teams are working round the clock to repair the conveyor belt, which is expected to take the better part of the day, any further breakdown elsewhere in the generation fleet, would necessitate the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding at short notice,” the statement said.

Former Eskom CEO says he was fired to make way for Brian Molefe

Zondo inquiry hears that members of the board urged Tshediso Matona to settle, saying retaining his position as chief executive was out of question
National
2 days ago

GDP drops an annualised 51% in second quarter

The rand dropped 1.14% on Tuesday afternoon as Stats SA revealed that the economy fell 16.4% on a non-annualised basis
Economy
1 day ago

Eskom suspends ‘apathetic’ managers of power stations over load-shedding

Eskom’s board says it supports CEO André de Ruyter in suspending the Tutuka and Kendal power station managers pending disciplinary inquiries
National
5 days ago

