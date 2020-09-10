Risk of load-shedding after Medupi equipment failure

There is an increased risk of load-shedding over the next 24 hours after a conveyor belt feeding coal into the Medupi generation units broke overnight, Eskom warned on Thursday.

This means the four generation units in service are not able to take in the requisite amount of coal to generate electricity.

“While Eskom teams are working round the clock to repair the conveyor belt, which is expected to take the better part of the day, any further breakdown elsewhere in the generation fleet, would necessitate the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding at short notice,” the statement said.

