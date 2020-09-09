National Constrained air cargo industry poses huge threat to delivering Covid-19 vaccine shots The potential size of the delivery is enormous, as providing just a single dose to 7.8-billion people would fill 8,000 huge cargo aircraft BL PREMIUM

The global aviation industry body the International Air Transport Association (Iata) has warned of potentially severe capacity constraints in transporting vaccines for Covid-19 by air.

A number of nations are pushing to sign purchasing deals with companies developing potential vaccines for Covid-19. In SA, Wits University recently launched its second Covid-19 vaccine trial. The SA government has also expressed interest in participating in the international Covax financing initiative for Covid-19 vaccines, which is looking to accelerate the development of promising technologies and fairly distribute them around the world.