Reserve Bank has policy space to cut interest rates, official says
The Bank has cut the repo rate by 300 basis points so far in 2020 as inflation declined
07 September 2020 - 14:06
The decline in inflation has created the policy space for the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates, a senior Bank official said on Monday.
The Bank has cut the repo rate by 300 basis points to 3.5% so far in 2020. This was as inflation dropped and then rose again to 3.2% in July, still near the lower end of the Bank’s 3%-6% inflation target range.
